North West villager fined for brutal attack on neighbour's dog

A man who viciously beat a dog before burying her alive has been found guilty after two years of perseverance by the NSPCA.

Inspectors Matome Semenya and Oageng Mosito's work helped the NSPCA win its case against Samuel Modise.

On April 13 2020, the NSPCA was called to Molorwe village in the North West. Modise admitted to violently beating his neighbour's dog with a spade and a brick.

The NSPCA said he attempted to conceal the body from its inspectors, but with the assistance of the police they found the site where he had buried her: a bush behind his property.

“When the shallow grave was dug up by the NSPCA inspectors, they made the shocking discovery of the dog — still alive.”

Given the extent of the female dog's injuries, she was euthanised.

Magistrate Herbert Modiba from the Mogwase magistrate's court fined Modise R1,000.

TimesLIVE