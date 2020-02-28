NSPCA bid to stop export of 70,000 live sheep struck off court roll

The National Council of SPCA’s high court bid to ban exports of live animals by ship failed in the high court in Makhanda on Friday.

After a full morning of four senior counsel slugging it out in court, high court judge Thami Beshe unceremoniously struck the matter from the roll and ordered the NSPCA to pay the costs of the application.

Advocate Gerrie Nel, appearing for the NSPCA, came to court to ask for a postponement, submitting that they had accidentally filed the wrong court papers with the court. It had also served the wrong papers on 14 respondents in the matter, including four government departments.

He brought an application to be allowed to amend the papers and postpone the matter.