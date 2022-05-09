NSPCA begs commissioner to intervene years after laying abuse charges against defence force

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has approached the North West police provincial commissioner to force detectives investigating defence force (SANDF) cases to do their job.

AfriForum is representing the organisation.

In a letter seen by SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE, AfriForum private prosecutor Gerrie Nel has lodged a complaint with the office of the North West commissioner, alleging a “lacklustre” investigation by the Potchefstroom SAPS.

He said it appears that the accused are imposing their will on senior detectives and asked that the office intervene.

The complaint refers to two matters.

In May 2018 the NSPCA laid charges against the SANDF after gross neglect of horses at the SA Army Specialist Infantry Capability (SAASIC) unit in Potchefstroom. They had to euthanise 25 horses to prevent further suffering. They took ownership of 69 other horses which they said in a statement were in a severely compromised state.

In January 2019 the NSPCA claims their inspectors witnessed members of the SAASIC unit “brutally kick and beat their horses during an inspection”. The horses were also removed with two of them having to be euthanised because of their condition. The society then opened another charge against the SANDF.

In his complaint Nel likened the case to “the tail that wags the dog”.

“We draw the inference that this case can be likened to the well-known idiom ... as it appears to be a case in which the accused impose their will on senior detectives who appear inept on how to bring the investigations to a conclusion.”

He said police could not claim the NSPCA opened the cases and left them to do all the hard work because the NSPCA inspectors had handed over their own case dockets.