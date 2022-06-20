×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Wellness

LISTEN | Dealing with Postpartum depression

20 June 2022 - 12:15

Becoming a mom is a beautiful experience that comes with so many changes.

Some of these changes and challenges that a new mom faces may lead to extreme sadness, despair and anxiety.

These are commonly known as baby blues and can last about a week. Longer than this though becomes concerning and may mean that the mother is suffering from Postpartum Depression.

In this week’s episode, Divinity Roji is joined in studio by mother of two, Keneiloe Myoli, who talks about her experience with Postpartum Depression.

>> Listen above or click here to subscribe to Evolution Space Chats

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'