Racehorse that died in chaotic groom protest 'hit a fence and broke its neck'

The racehorse that died during a violent protest over employment grievances at Fairview racecourse died from a neck injury after a fall, Phumelela Gaming said on Friday.

About 28 horses were released from their stables and chased by a crowd of 150 to 200 people, including residents from a nearby settlement, during the protests on Thursday in Port Elizabeth.

The incident drew widespread condemnation from the horse racing industry.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said a 49-year-old suspect had been arrested and a case of malicious injury to property was under investigation.