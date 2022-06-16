WATCH | Truck blockade shuts Van Reenen's Pass on the N3
Heavy congestion may be experienced at start of long weekend for many
Another truck blockade saw Van Reenen's Pass on the N3 being closed on Thursday morning.
The N3 Toll Concession's Thania Dhoogra said the protest by truck drivers had affected traffic in both directions on the national route linking Johannesburg and Durban.
The latest protest comes two days after truckers blockaded part of the N3 between Warden and Villiers in the Free State on Tuesday.
The All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDF ASA) told TimesLIVE on Tuesday the protest was related to the employment of foreign truck drivers, which has long been a concern of local drivers.
“Foreign truckers are being put ahead of South Africans. [They should] go to countries where there is a shortage of skills. Instead they come to SA where there is an unemployment crisis,” said Sifiso Nyathi of the ATDF ASA.
Dhoogra said on Thursday police were on the scene.
“In KwaZulu-Natal the Road Traffic Inspectorate is directing northbound [traffic] off the N3 at the Colenso/Frere interchange.”
She advised motorists to delay travel at the start of what is supposed to be a long weekend for many.
“Heavy traffic congestion and delays may be experienced in both directions of the N3 Toll Route.”
Dhoogra said Tugela Plaza was also closed to northbound traffic.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.