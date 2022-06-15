×

South Africa

New struggles for Morris Isaacson pupils

Drug abuse, teen pregnancy are among challenges today

15 June 2022 - 08:19
Mpho Koka Journalist

While the nation will take a break on Thursday to remember the sacrifices made by the class of 1976 in fighting apartheid laws, pupils at the iconic Morris Isaacson High School in White City, Soweto, are waging a different war against a different enemy.

The current crop at Morris Isaacson were not even born when the school was the site of protest on June 16 1976, when apartheid police shot at pupils who were marching against the use of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction as per the demands of the bantu education laws. ..

