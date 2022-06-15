New struggles for Morris Isaacson pupils
Drug abuse, teen pregnancy are among challenges today
While the nation will take a break on Thursday to remember the sacrifices made by the class of 1976 in fighting apartheid laws, pupils at the iconic Morris Isaacson High School in White City, Soweto, are waging a different war against a different enemy.
The current crop at Morris Isaacson were not even born when the school was the site of protest on June 16 1976, when apartheid police shot at pupils who were marching against the use of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction as per the demands of the bantu education laws. ..
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.