Cops on alert for Friday's rumoured national shutdown

“Those behind these messages are warned and reminded that prohibiting people's freedom of movement is a criminal offence,” said Col Athlenda Mathe.

“Law enforcement officers have been deployed and are on high alert to prevent and combat any forms of criminality.”

Mathe said “the intelligence community is closely monitoring the situation and the associated risks” after NatJoints was briefed on Wednesday by the intelligence co-ordinating committee on the validity of the call for a national shutdown.

Provincial structures have also been directed to ensure multidisciplinary deployments and that the necessary contingency plans are in place.

“Enforcement of the law will be executed within relevant prescripts to ensure stability in the country.”