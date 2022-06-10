×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Possible looting averted near PMB by fed-up community members amid shutdown threats

By Sandile Ndlovu - 10 June 2022 - 11:18
Members of the community joined security staff and police in averting possible looting on Thursday evening at the Junction Mall.
Members of the community joined security staff and police in averting possible looting on Thursday evening at the Junction Mall.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Community members joined security staff and police to thwart possible looting at a mall near Pietermaritzburg on Thursday evening.

Hammarsdale councillor Lungisani Sikhakhane told TimesLIVE on Friday Junction Mall was under threat of looting when large crowds of people showed up at about 9.30pm.

The incident comes amid threats of a national shutdown on Friday which prompted police and other authorities to deploy law enforcement officers in anticipation of protest action, violence or looting.

“We heard rumours circulating in the area about the looting that will take place. Our community members stood up and said we will not allow this to happen again. If you can remember we had a very hard time in July last year. You couldn’t get bread — some people paid R25.”

The community decided they didn't want a repeat of the hardships they endured, with many saying they were still trying to recover.

Clusters of community members were patrolling the area and standing guard outside the mall, warming themselves in front of fires on Friday.

TimesLIVE

Five years in jail for man who stole truck during July 2021 unrest

The accused and his friend assisted the people who had initially stolen the truck. He drove it for them towards the Esikhawini area to avoid ...
News
1 day ago

Msiza in power talks as ANC conference was held

As the Limpopo ANC conference got under way at the weekend, behind the scenes Danny Msiza held horse trading talks with an Eastern Cape lobby group ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'