Possible looting averted near PMB by fed-up community members amid shutdown threats

Community members joined security staff and police to thwart possible looting at a mall near Pietermaritzburg on Thursday evening.

Hammarsdale councillor Lungisani Sikhakhane told TimesLIVE on Friday Junction Mall was under threat of looting when large crowds of people showed up at about 9.30pm.

The incident comes amid threats of a national shutdown on Friday which prompted police and other authorities to deploy law enforcement officers in anticipation of protest action, violence or looting.