South Africa

Truck protest on N3 brings traffic to a halt

14 June 2022 - 09:33
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Truck drivers have blocked the N3 near the Free State in both directions
Image: SA TRUCKER

Protesting truckers have blocked off part of the N3 between Warden and Villiers in the Free State.

It is unclear at this stage what the protest relates to. However according to SA Trucker, talk of a strike has been doing the rounds on social media for a few days.

The N3 Toll Concession's Thania Dhoogra said they were informed about the blockade at about 6am on Tuesday morning.

“Traffic on the N3 Toll Route is currently obstructed near Makiti  – between Warden and Villiers in the Free State — by trucks blocking the road in both directions.

“Road users are warned to approach the area with caution.

“More information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.”

Dhoogra said police were at the scene.

TimesLIVE

