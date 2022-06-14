Zandile Gumede absent at pretrial proceedings

The ANC's eThekwini chair Zandile Gumede was conspicuously absent at the Durban high court on Monday, where pretrial proceedings for her and 21 co-accused were held.

The former mayor and her co-accused are facing fraud and corruption charges in the R320m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) matter. They are facing 2,786 charges, ranging from corruption to money laundering and racketeering.

On Monday, the defence teams and the state appeared before judge Thoba Poyo-Dlwati to iron out issues before the matter proceeds to trial from July 18 to August 31.

Ousted eThekwini municipal manager Sipho Nzuza and another accused, Zithulele Mkhize, were the only two out of 22 accused who were present in court.

Adv Jay Naidoo, who is representing Gumede, said before the matter got under way that only counsel would appear for the pretrial proceedings.