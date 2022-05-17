Push to have Mandla Msibi and Zandile Gumede vacate ANC positions thwarted

ANC leaders who were elected despite facing criminal charges will stay in their positions for now. This is according to senior party leaders who attended Monday’s national working committee (NWC) meeting of the governing party.

The ANC NWC arguments were centred on whether eThekwini regional chairperson Zandile Gumede and Mpumalanga provincial treasurer Mandla Msibi will keep their jobs after the party’s amendment of its step-aside rules.

This follows a national executive committee decision that criminally charged leaders who have been made to step aside from their positions by the ANC will be barred from contesting leadership positions in the party.

But the amended guidelines were instituted only after the re-election of corruption-accused Gumede and murder-accused Msibi, leading to some in the party calling for a retrospective approach.

The Sunday Times last week reported that ANC boss Cyril Ramaphosa's backers would argue for Gumede to resign.