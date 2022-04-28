Barring criminally charged from contesting ANC posts puts SA first — Mashatile

The ANC has defended its decision to bar criminally charged members from availing themselves for election to positions, saying the party has listened to concerns by South Africans.

The party's highest decision-making body, the national executive committee, decided at its meeting at the weekend to close a loop in its step-aside rule that saw criminally charged members being elected for leadership positions.

At its Mpumalanga conference earlier this month Mandla Msibi was elected treasurer despite facing murder charges while Zandile Gumede, charged with corruption, was elected eThekwini regional chair.

Addressing the media on Thursday, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said the party had to choose between its comrades and friends who are facing charges or South Africans who are worried that the ANC keeps electing people who have cases in court.

“The NEC decided to choose the people,” Mashatile said, adding that this decision affected even their friends.