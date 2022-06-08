The ANC calls for swift extradition of arrested Guptas

The ANC on Tuesday called for the swift extradition of Rajesh and Atul Gupta to face the allegations against them in SA after they were arrested in the United Arab Emirates.

The Gupta brothers are accused of using their connections to former president Jacob Zuma, in power from 2009 to 2018, to win contracts, siphon off state funds and influence cabinet appointments.

Reuters could not reach the Guptas or their representatives for comment. Zuma and the Guptas, who left SA shortly after Zuma was ousted in 2018, have issued blanket denials of any wrongdoing.

“We call on law enforcement authorities in SA and the UAE to expedite the extradition of Messrs Gupta to SA so that the charges against them can be adjudicated by a court of law,” the ANC (ANC) said in a statement.

They have not been formally charged in a court, but have been sought by prosecutors over the allegations.