'The key thing is to get them here': political analysts on Gupta arrests

Wits University’s head of political studies Prof Daryl Glaser said the arrest was symbolic and an important development. However, he was not sure the state's case was strong enough to secure extradition.

“My one worry is whether the state has a watertight case that can secure extradition.”

University of Johannesburg professor of political science Mcebisi Ndletyana said the key was to get the Gupta brothers back to SA.

“This is a welcome development because they are a central part in the state capture problem but they need to be here and face prosecution,” Ndletyana said.

He hoped their prosecution would unearth new information. “They’ll try to strike some deals. Normally people who are prosecuted try to wiggle their way out of the conundrum. This is a good development, but the key thing is to get them here.”