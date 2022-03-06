Interpol red notice: what it means and why SA requested it

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has issued a red notice for two members of the wealthy but now disgraced Gupta family, Atul and Rajesh Gupta. This could now pave the way for their arrest and extradition from the United Arab Emirates to face fraud and money laundering charges in SA. The Guptas — who at their height owned a business empire spanning computer equipment, media, and mining — are close friends of former president Jacob Zuma. A judicial commission of inquiry into state capture recently found that, with Zuma’s help, they orchestrated massive corruption. Thabo Leshilo asked Bernadine Benson to explain.

What is Interpol, and what does it do?

Interpol is an inter-governmental organisation, aiming to help connect police agencies across the globe. It’s headquartered in Lyon, France. Its primary purpose is to create a framework that enables policing and other law enforcement agencies across the globe to work together. These agencies can share information on crime, criminals and criminal activities through an advanced secure e-communications system.

Currently, the three primary crime programmes considered a global priority are counter terrorism, organised and emerging crime and cybercrime. All Interpol actions are bound by the law of the country it may be assisting and are politically neutral.

Who belongs to Interpol and what’s its jurisdiction?

Interpol has 195 member countries, including SA. At the click of a button a country can reach out to the network and get assistance on transnational crime, criminals and other criminal threats from other members countries. The Command and Co-ordination Centre , its nerve centre, provides a 24-hour support service.

The four official languages used by Interpol are Arabic, English, French and Spanish.

Each member country has a National Central Bureau which is the point of contact between it and the General Secretariat, in Lyon. These bureaus are staffed by the police officials of that country. They usually fall under the governmental department responsible for policing.

What is a red notice? Are there others?

Interpol uses a notice system to facilitate the speedy and effective transfer of time-sensitive information. Their international notices are colour-coded: red, blue, green, yellow, black, orange, and purple.

A red notice is issued when a member country seeks assistance to locate and arrest an individual with the aim of having them extradited to face a criminal charge. The notice will only be issued if a valid warrant of arrest has been issued for the person in the requesting country. The other notices are: