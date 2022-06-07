From Saharanpur to Saxonwold: The incredible journey of the Gupta family

The seizure of luxury properties used by the Gupta family, accused of playing a key role in state capture, have thrust the controversial family firmly back under the spotlight.

The family wielded significant political influence during the years that Jacob Zuma was president of SA, infamously landing a commercial jet full of wedding guests at Waterkloof Air Force Base.

But this was in stark contrast to their humble beginnings. In 2011 the Sunday Times sent a reporter to Saharanpur in India to trace those humble origins. This is what he discovered ...

A stray dog scavenges for food in a dark passage leading to a nondescript apartment block in Rani Bazar, Saharanpur — a dusty, fly-infested city in northern India, nearly 200km from Delhi.

Several window frames are in dire need of a coat of varnish. Old towels and two saris are draped over a wrought-iron balustrade.

Until 1989, this 30-room building was home to the Gupta brothers — Ajay, 45, Atul, 42, and Rajesh, 39 — who are now super-rich South African residents.

In South Africa there is growing concern about the Guptas' cosy relationship with President Jacob Zuma — but in Saharanpur, locals sing the praises of a "hard-working" family and their dad, Shiv Kumar Gupta.

The family's patriarch, who died in 1994, and his wife, Angoori, 61, lived in the building in Rani Bazar with their three sons, a daughter, Achla, 44, and various relatives.

The brothers' uncle, Amarnath, 75, who is bedridden, and his wife, Sumitra, 74, still live in a modest flat in the building, which is owned by the Guptas. Amarnath's widowed daughter-in-law, Beena Gupta, 50, occupies a four-bedroom flat in the same building, with her three children.

They lived in relative obscurity in Saharanpur, where Shiv Kumar was among a handful of locals to own a car.

One of his businesses, Gupta and Company, specialised in distributing soapstone powder, a key ingredient in talcum powder.

Shiv Kumar also made money importing spices from Madagascar and Zanzibar through his Delhi-based business SKG Marketing.

And he ran five "co-operative" stores, earning commission on the sale of oil, rice, wheat flour and cornmeal to locals who qualified for government ration cards.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Atul, the brain behind Sahara Computers in South Africa, said: "We are never shy of our background. I am proud of it. We come from families that do not show or expose their business to others. It is considered showing off."