Sgt Mosia begins to crack under immense pressure at Meyiwa murder trial

New information comes to light

Sgt Thabo Mosia, the first witness in the murder trial of Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, has had a tough time in the witness box answering on what actually happened the night the star was killed.



While in the beginning Mosia tried his best to avoid conceding there where things that could have gone wrong, as the trial progressed he began to crack under immense pressure...