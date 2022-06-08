Mabuza calls for truce between military vets, government

But deputy president is unhappy with the 'growing family'

Deputy President David Mabuza has pleaded with military veterans to work with the government, cautioning that there are young people who are now claiming to be part of the group that fought against apartheid.



Speaking to the veterans at a meeting at the Mbombela army base in Mpumalanga in his capacity as chairperson of the Presidential Task Team on Military Veterans, Mabuza said the freedom fighters were special people in the liberation of the country and the government is trying to deal with their frustrations and problems they are facing...