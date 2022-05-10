Mandla Ndlovu takes over as head of Cogta in Mpumalanga
Mpumalanga ANC chairperson Mandla Ndlovu has been appointed MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs, as premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane shakes up her cabinet.
Announcing her cabinet on Tuesday morning, Mtshweni-Tsipane said the appointment of Ndlovu is aimed at strengthening the work of government and also to help in service delivery as the appointee has had experience that could come in handy in advancing the department.
Busisiwe Shiba, who headed Cogta, has been moved to head the Department of Agriculture, rural development and land reform.
Shiba was acting in the Department of Agriculture after former MEC Mandla Msibi was fired in the wake of his arrest in October last year. Msibi is linked to the murder of two men and injuring another at a restaurant in Mbombela CBD, a crime that took place on August 22. The matter is still before court.
Ndlovu is a former teacher and member of the mayoral committee at the Bushbuckridge local municipality and he also served as regional secretary of the Bohlabelo region of the ANC which has now been incorporated and changed to the Ehlanzeni region.
In 2015, he was elected provincial secretary of the ANC during deputy president David Mabuza's third term as chairperson and has acted as chairperson after Mabuza was elected to the national executive committee (NEC). On April 2 2022 he was elected chairperson of the province.
“I have also made the decision to appoint the acting MEC Busi Shiba to the portfolio of agriculture, rural development, land and environmental affairs [Dardlea]. MEC Shiba has excelled in managing the portfolios of Cogta and Dardlea for the last eight months...During her tenure, MEC Shiba has also championed the integration of women-owned enterprises in our agricultural value chain system,” said Mtshweni-Tsipane.
Ndlovu promised he was going to make sure that municipalities function to the best interest of service delivery and also have credible budgets.
“I'm going to meet with the leadership of the department, find the problems faced in the municipalities and help them work to their best and also the matter of managing their finances and debts,” said Ndlovu.
