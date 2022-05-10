Mandla Ndlovu takes over as head of Cogta in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga ANC chairperson Mandla Ndlovu has been appointed MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs, as premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane shakes up her cabinet.

Announcing her cabinet on Tuesday morning, Mtshweni-Tsipane said the appointment of Ndlovu is aimed at strengthening the work of government and also to help in service delivery as the appointee has had experience that could come in handy in advancing the department.

Busisiwe Shiba, who headed Cogta, has been moved to head the Department of Agriculture, rural development and land reform.

Shiba was acting in the Department of Agriculture after former MEC Mandla Msibi was fired in the wake of his arrest in October last year. Msibi is linked to the murder of two men and injuring another at a restaurant in Mbombela CBD, a crime that took place on August 22. The matter is still before court.