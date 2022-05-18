Presidency welcomes sentencing of businessman, two former Ekurhuleni officials

The government has welcomed the sentences meted out to three people who were involved in tender fraud amounting to R21.8m in the Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality.

The Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court sentenced businessman Velero David and former Ekurhuleni employees Nilesh Singh and Andrew Mphushomadi after finding them guilty of various crimes.

Their sentencing on Wednesday followed their conviction in 2019 for fraud, corruption and money laundering.

In 2008, David was the sole member of a company, Meropa Sechabeng Technology CC, which was awarded a computer tender by the municipality. David was related, through marriage, to the executive director of the municipality's computer department, Singh.

David failed to disclose this relationship when applying for the tender.