Farmer stole our land and now we live in a zoo, tearful woman tells Ramaphosa

“We have lived at Pigsty Farm since the 1800s,” she said. “In 2002 a white farmer who was our neighbour came with a gun and pointed it at my grandfather who was already old at that stage.

“He told my grandfather ... that he was now taking over the farm because he will not be sharing a farm with a k*****.

“The farmer took all of the cows and marked 4ha for us. Thereafter, he went and fetched brown zebras, ostriches, springboks, and our children could not go to school in the morning because they get chased by zebras and ostriches.

“He told us that he was making a zoo and that meant that we were part of the zoo that he was establishing.”

Motseweni claimed that when she and her family went to open a case against the farmer “he told us that we cannot get him arrested because he has all the money”.