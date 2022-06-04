Unfit and obese: new study warns teachers are on the brink of diabetes

An SA study has raised alarm about the state of teachers' health, suggesting that not only are they at high risk of developing cardiovascular disease and diabetes due to metabolic disorders, but a lack of exercise could spell more health troubles for them.

Researchers from the North West University in Potchefstroom, who assessed the relationship between physical activity, body fatness and metabolic syndrome among 216 teachers in Kenneth Kaunda district in the North West, found almost a third (29%) of teachers, who took part in the study had metabolic syndrome, a risk factor for cardiovascular conditions such as heart disease and type-2 diabetes.

Almost half (46%) of those with metabolic disorders were men compared to 13% of women.

Metabolic syndrome, which is considered a public health concern, is a cluster of metabolic risk factors that include elevated blood pressure, triglyceride (body fat), cholesterol and obesity. The risk of mortality for people living with metabolic syndrome is two times more compared to healthy individuals.