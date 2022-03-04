Juanita Khumalo recalls how she fought back against obesity

Friday is World Obesity Day and the 31-year-old Johannesburg-based fitness entrepreneur spoke to Sowetan about her tough health and entrepreneurial journey

Juanita Khumalo was inspired to create her own fitness brand after taking on the mental challenge of losing weight and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.



