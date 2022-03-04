Juanita Khumalo recalls how she fought back against obesity
Friday is World Obesity Day and the 31-year-old Johannesburg-based fitness entrepreneur spoke to Sowetan about her tough health and entrepreneurial journey
Juanita Khumalo was inspired to create her own fitness brand after taking on the mental challenge of losing weight and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
Friday is World Obesity Day and the 31-year-old Johannesburg-based fitness entrepreneur spoke to Sowetan about her tough health and entrepreneurial journey...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.