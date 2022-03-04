By 2030, a third of South Africans will be obese: report

One in 13 men and one in five women in Africa, and one in three South African adults, are predicted to be obese by 2030.

This equates to about 27-million men and 74-million women in Africa with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 and above and therefore at risk of the dangers of obesity.

This is according to the World Obesity Atlas 2022, released by the World Obesity Federation on World Obesity Day on Friday. A BMI of 30 and above indicates obesity.

The report also said, globally, about a billion people will be obese by the turn of the decade.

The report said in 2010, only 8-million men and 26-million women on the continent had a BMI of 30 and over, meaning that the obesity prevalence in the region is predicted to triple by 2030.

The report said of the about 100-million predicted to be obese in Africa by 2030, more than 6-million men are predicted to have a BMI of 35 or more and more than 2-million are predicted to have a BMI of 40 and over, while 28-million women are predicted to have a BMI of 35 and above and more than 10-million to have a BMI of 40 and over.

The report said of the 586-million women worldwide estimated to be obese by 2030, 11- million of those are expected to be from SA, placing SA among the top 20 countries globally among women with obesity.

SA is 13th out of the top 20 countries.

Of the 434-million men estimated to be obese by 2030, 5-million of them will be in SA. This places SA at 20th.

The report said global prevalence of obesity was higher among women than men. It said 1.6-million South African children aged between five and nine are expected to be obese by 2030, and 3.1-million children aged 10 to 19 are expected to be obese by the end of the decade.

The report said the annual 8.2% increase in child obesity between 2010 and 2030 was very high.

The report ranks SA 114th out of 183 countries in the global preparedness ranking, classifying its preparedness as poor.

The report said the greatest number of people with obesity now live in lower middle- income countries (LMICs), where the double burden of malnutrition continues and systems are underprepared and ill-equipped to effectively address obesity and its consequences.

The report said obesity is a significant risk factor for a number of other non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer, among others.

“Obesity starts early in life, and childhood obesity is now a growing public health concern in LMICs where early prevention is critical,” the report said.

It said obesity, like all chronic diseases, has a wide range of drivers and determinants.

“Genetics, biology, healthcare access, mental health, sociocultural factors, equity, ultra-processed foods, economics, commercial determinants and environmental determinants are all roots of obesity.”

Obesity requires management and treatment, and people with obesity need access to appropriate care, specialist healthcare professionals and multidisciplinary teams. The report said Covid-19 has exposed the vulnerabilities the world faces due to lack of preparedness, and the failure to act on obesity was no exception.

“Obesity is the second leading predictor after age for Covid-19 complications and mortality. “Many lives could have been saved had governments taken earlier action to implement integrated policies that help prevent and manage obesity.”

Johanna Ralston, CEO of the World Obesity Federation, said political and public health leaders need to recognise the gravity of the obesity challenge, and take action.

“The numbers in our report are shocking, but what is even more shocking is how inadequate our response has been.”

