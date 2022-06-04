Stan Mathabatha re-elected Limpopo ANC provincial chair for third term
Stan Mathabatha has been re-elected for a third term as Limpopo provincial chairperson.
In a clean sweep, Mathabatha and his entire slate were elected at the 10th provincial conference held at The Ranch in Polokwane on Saturday.
Mathabatha beat opponent Dickson Masemola by nearly 400 votes when he received 781 votes.
Dickson got 389 votes.
In what was characterised as a non-contest, in the lead up to the vote, Mathabatha's supporters dominated plenary with his supporters carrying posters of those he was contesting with.
Former provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane lost his bid for a second term to Reuben Madadzhe.
Madadzhe received 714 votes.
Other elected members include Florence Radzilani as deputy chair, Basikopo Makamu as deputy secretary.
Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana was elected treasurer.