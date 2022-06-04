×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Stan Mathabatha re-elected Limpopo ANC provincial chair for third term

04 June 2022 - 13:22
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter
Stan Mathabatha and his entire slate were re-elected in a clean sweep, at the 10th provincial conference held at The Ranch in Polokwane on Saturday.
Stan Mathabatha and his entire slate were re-elected in a clean sweep, at the 10th provincial conference held at The Ranch in Polokwane on Saturday.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Stan Mathabatha has been re-elected for a third term as Limpopo provincial chairperson.

In a clean sweep, Mathabatha and his entire slate were elected at the 10th provincial conference held at The Ranch in Polokwane on Saturday.

Mathabatha beat opponent Dickson Masemola by nearly 400 votes when he received 781 votes.

Dickson got 389 votes.

In what was characterised as a non-contest, in the lead up to the vote, Mathabatha's supporters dominated plenary with his supporters carrying posters of those he was contesting with.

Former provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane lost his bid for a second term to Reuben Madadzhe.

Madadzhe received 714 votes.

Other elected members include Florence Radzilani as deputy chair, Basikopo Makamu as deputy secretary.

Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana was elected treasurer.

Security tight as ANC Limpopo conference starts

Security is tight at The Ranch resort outside Polokwane, where the ANC Limpopo conference is due to start.
News
1 day ago

Delegates in Limpopo back Mashatile's deputy president bid

Delegates at the Limpopo ANC conference in Polokwane implicitly appeared to voice support for ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile's bid for deputy ...
News
19 hours ago

Limpopo ANC conference could run parallel with one of its regions

Fears over the potential collapse of the ANC Limpopo provincial conference before take-off have been allayed with the province certain to convene for ...
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings