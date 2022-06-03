Security tight as ANC Limpopo conference starts

Security is tight at The Ranch resort outside Polokwane, where the ANC Limpopo conference is due to start.

Provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha said strict security measures were put in place to protect government officials who are delegates at the conference.

Only those accredited to be at the venue are allowed inside The Ranch. These include voting delegates, conference guests and members of the media.

At the entrance, there are five checkpoints within a 500m distance, including two at the conference hall manned by private security and dozens of police officers.

All cars making their way into the venue were searched for “cash and weapons” with sniffer dogs at the last checkpoint.

Only the driver is allowed to drive in at the entry point to the resort, with accredited passengers making their way on foot to meet inside.