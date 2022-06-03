Waterberg voting status unclear after REC disbandment

The voting status of the Waterberg region in Limpopo remains unclear after the REC was disbanded late on Thursday night.

The region had asked the provincial bosses for a day to hold its regional conference before attending the provincial conference.

Confirming the region had been disbanded, ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, said the PEC and NEC members were in a meeting to discuss matters around the conference, including Waterberg’s status in the provincial conference.

“The term of the Waterberg REC has lapsed. We’ll have a briefing where we’ll have more clarity on this. Waterberg delegates have been registered.

“Even if you don’t have a regional leadership, you come from a branch and branches will be allowed to vote,” he said.

Sowetan understands that Waterberg’s REC members are pushing for observer status in the conference. However, as Mabe mentioned, its 140 delegates, will not be affected by the REC being disbanded.

Limpopo’s 10th provincial conference has gone off to a slow start as PEC members led by NEC convener in Limpopo, Thoko Didiza, have been engaged in meetings.