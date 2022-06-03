Waterberg voting status unclear after REC disbandment
The voting status of the Waterberg region in Limpopo remains unclear after the REC was disbanded late on Thursday night.
The region had asked the provincial bosses for a day to hold its regional conference before attending the provincial conference.
Confirming the region had been disbanded, ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, said the PEC and NEC members were in a meeting to discuss matters around the conference, including Waterberg’s status in the provincial conference.
“The term of the Waterberg REC has lapsed. We’ll have a briefing where we’ll have more clarity on this. Waterberg delegates have been registered.
“Even if you don’t have a regional leadership, you come from a branch and branches will be allowed to vote,” he said.
Sowetan understands that Waterberg’s REC members are pushing for observer status in the conference. However, as Mabe mentioned, its 140 delegates, will not be affected by the REC being disbanded.
Limpopo’s 10th provincial conference has gone off to a slow start as PEC members led by NEC convener in Limpopo, Thoko Didiza, have been engaged in meetings.
Security around the conference venue, The Ranch outside Polokwane, has also been tightened with delegates and guests going through a minimum of three check points.
Asked if he expected chaos to break out, Mabe said the tight measures were to ensure only those accredited were inside the venue.
“The ANC in Limpopo still commands 70% of the province. Security is here not to deal with issues of misconduct or corruption but access control and only those accredited in the venue to be in the venue,” he said.
Provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha is seeking re-election for a third term. He will be going up against Dickson Masemola.
Soviet Lekganyane, the provincial secretary, is seeking a third term. He is contested by Reuben Madadzhe.
Mathabatha is supported by the Vhembe region, Peter Mokaba and Sekhukhune, while Masemola is supported by the Norman Mashabane region.
About 1,200 voting delegates are expected to descend on The Ranch to decide on new leaders.
This is broken down into 1,100 branch delegates and 32 PEC members, with the rest of the figure made up of members of the leagues.
Peter Mokaba will have 219 voting delegates, Vhembe 270, Norman Mashabane 216, Waterberg 140 and Sekhukhune 211.
