Mixed reactions to Mathabatha's premiership term

On Thursday, Mathabatha delivered another state of the province address since taking the helm of Limpopo in 2013 when the province had several departments placed under administration because of allegations of corruption, fraud and maladministration

Since taking over the financially troubled Limpopo province, Stanley Mathabatha has been described as the premier who brought financial stability and restored governance in the once embattled province.



