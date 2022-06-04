Councillor fired for attacking a member of the public with a machete fails to have his axing overturned

A councillor fired for attacking a member of the public with a machete in a council chamber has failed in his legal bid to have his dismissal overturned.

A full bench of the high court in Makhanda dismissed Siyabulela Malawu’s appeal on Tuesday.

Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha fired Malawu, a former Amahlathi Municipality ANC councillor, in 2020.

Malawu, who faced a slew of allegations in 2018 and 2019, failed to co-operate with Nqatha’s investigation.

The former councillor was accused of, among other things, being a ring leader in mobilising councillors to “sabotage and not attend council meetings”.