Pregnant ex-cop accused of conspiring to kill former husband with infamous Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu

The case against two former police officers, Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu and Nomsa Mudau, was postponed in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Mudau is charged with conspiracy to murder her husband Justice Mudau.

Ndlovu was charged with two additional counts of attempted murder. These relate to her allegedly plotting to kill Sgt Benneth Mabunda and her former station commander Col Nthipe Boloka,

Prosecutor Riana Williams told the court police were still searching for another accused who was set to appear with Ndlovu.

Ndlovu and Mudau stood side-by–side in the dock but did not say a word to each other.

Heavily pregnant Mudau told the court she was due to give birth later this month.