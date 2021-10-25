Sisters stunned by Ndlovu’s killing spree

No sympathy for ex-cop who killed niece and other relatives

“We did not know why people were being killed until she was arrested.”



These are the words of the eldest sister of convicted murderer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, Anna Ndlovu Mabunda, in reaction to the Johannesburg High Court finding her guilty of killing relatives and her lover, and cashing in insurance policies she had taken out on them between 2012 and 2018...