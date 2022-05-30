Parliament arson suspect Zandile Mafe in fresh bid for bail after five months

Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe's defence lawyer Dali Mpofu on Monday argued he should be released from custody after spending five months behind bars without being proven guilty of a crime.

Mpofu spoke for two-and-a-half hours in the high court in Cape Town in another attempt to secure bail for Mafe.

The former homeless man is allegedly behind the devastating fire that ripped through the National Assembly on January 2.

Mafe, who was absent from court on Monday, testified previously in support of his bail application, but it was turned down and he remains in custody.

“This is our constitution. Here [is] a person who has the right to be released and the right to be considered innocent until proven guilty,” said Mpofu.