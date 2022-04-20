Four police officers suspended over parliament fire redeployed

Four police officers suspended after the fire in parliament earlier this year have been redeployed to other areas.

The four officers, who were on duty when the fire broke out in January, were suspended as investigations were under way into the blaze that gutted the National Assembly.

Lt-Gen Sam Shitlabane, head of protection and security services, told parliament's police portfolio committee on Wednesday they had been moved from parliament.

Zandile Mafe has been arrested and is accused of starting the fire. He faces criminal charges at the Cape Town magistrate’s court.

Shitlabane was asked about the investigation into the fire and an audit of national key points.

“The investigation is ongoing. However, I can report that [police] on duty at 100 Plein Street, have been redeployed to stations outside the protection [services] as well as the captain who was on duty, the relief commander.”

“We have had a discussion with public works and infrastructure” on whether the National Assembly building will be fixed.

Parliament’s leadership has been trying to find a new venue and had even considered using a marquee inside the parliamentary precinct.

