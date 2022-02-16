Security situation 'threatens future of SA', says Mondli Gungubele

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele believes there is a deliberate attempt to undermine the state by people “who have been found wanting”.

“Those events [the July unrest, burning of parliament and vandalism of the Constitutional Court] undermine what this country is trying to do.

“There are a lot of factors we are still studying ... I have no doubt that history will show that interventions against corruption were part of the pushback to that,” Gungubele told TimesLIVE.

In July last year, SA was hit by an unprecedented spate of violent riots and looting and the death of more than 300 people in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

An expert panel report into the unrest found that the security cluster had failed to prevent it and act timeously.