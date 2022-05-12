Zandile Mafe's case postponed as forensic reports from parliament fire still outstanding

The man accused of setting parliament on fire, Zandile Mafe, appeared briefly in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Thursday. However, state advocate Mervyn Menigo told the court that forensic reports were still outstanding and requested the matter be postponed to June 9.

Mafe was arrested on January 2 after the fire that ravaged the National Assembly.

He was silent throughout and nodded as the proceedings were translated to him by the court interpreter.