Six people killed, dozens injured in bus accident on N3

Six people were killed and about 60 others injured when a bus they were travelling in crashed off a bridge on the N3 highway in Heidelberg on Sunday.

The accident happened near the N3 Die Hoek Toll Plaza in Gauteng.

ER24 and Gauteng fire and emergency medical services responded to the accident. The bus was found lying on its roof on the side of the road.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said a number of the passengers had already climbed out of the crushed bus and were seated near the vehicle, while several others still lay trapped inside.

“Medics set up a triage area and began to tend to the patients. Initial assessments showed that at least six people had sustained fatal injuries while approximately 60 people had sustained minor to critical injuries,” Meiring said.