South Africa

35 ZCC members die, scores injured in bus accident in Zimbabwe

By SHARON MAZINGAIZO - 15 April 2022 - 14:29
The Zion Christian Church headquarters in Moria, Limpopo. The ZCC is one of Africa’s largest churches with more than 10 million members.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

Thirty-five people were killed and 71 others seriously injured when a bus carrying members of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) was involved in an accident in Chipinge, southeastern Zimbabwe on Thursday night.

The bus was transporting the 106 ZCC congregants to a Easter pilgrimage.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident on Jopa Road in Chimanimani at around 10pm last night. A  bus transporting 106 ZCC members left the road and fell into a gorge,” the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) saidt.

“As a result of the accident 35 people died and 71 others were injured. The bodies of the victims were taken to Chipinge Hospital for post-mortem while the injured were referred to the same institution for treatment. Thirteen people are critically injured.”

The ZRP said 29 passengers died at the scene and six injured died on admission at Chipinge District Hospital.

ZRP said the cause of accident is suspected brake failure and indications suggest the bus was overloaded.

The ZCC is one of Africa’s largest churches with more than 10 million members.

TimesLIVE

