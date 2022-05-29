Liverpool manager Klopp: ‘Where is it next year? Istanbul. Book the hotel’

Liverpool deserved more from their losing Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday after dominating the match but they will be back to challenge again for Europe's elite club trophy, coach Juergen Klopp said.

Real claimed a record-extending 14th European Cup with their 1-0 win over Liverpool after Vinicius Junior scored just before the hour with the Spanish champions' only attempt on target.

It was Real's fourth Champions League title in seven years as they improved their impressive record in the competition with their eighth victory in as many finals.