Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry

By Ahmed Tolba - 08 January 2022 - 15:04
Reckless driving and the poor condition of roads are responsible for many crashes in Egypt.
Sixteen people were killed and 18 injured in an accident involving a bus and a microbus on the road between Egypt's Suez and El-Tor, the Egyptian health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Thirteen ambulances rushed to the scene of the accident where they transferred the injured to hospitals in Tor Sinai and Sharm El-Sheikh, the statement said.

“The injuries ranged from fractures, abrasions, cut wounds, and suspected concussion, noting that all the injured received treatment and the necessary medical care”, the statement added.

Reckless driving and the poor condition of roads are responsible for many crashes in Egypt. Dozens have been killed in a recent spate of rail and road crashes. 

