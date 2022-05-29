Sheriff jailed for helping herself to R1m from trust account

An Eastern Cape sheriff has been slapped with an eight-year jail sentence for stealing close to R1m from a trust account.

Pumla Ningiza, 60, was sentenced in the Mthatha specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday. Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said she committed the crimes between November 2015 and May 2018.

“Ningiza, as the sheriff was instructed by attorneys and banks to be responsible for selling property on auction and deposit the money to the sheriff’s account and keep the money until the time is right to be paid to the deserving beneficiaries,” said Mgolodela.