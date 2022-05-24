Home affairs official tied to Shepherd Bushiri is sacked

A senior official who recommended Shepherd Bushiri and his family be issued with permanent residence permits they were not entitled to has been dismissed by the home affairs department.

Bushiri, the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church and his family, fled SA in 2020 for his home country of Malawi after being released on R200,000 bail by the Pretoria magistrate’s court. He and his wife Mary were facing charges of money laundering and fraud in connection with a multimillion-rand investment scheme.

The department said in a statement that Ronney Marhule, the chief director for permitting, was found guilty on two counts of misconduct relating to dishonesty and negligence after a lengthy disciplinary hearing which lasted for almost a year.

The delays, said the department, arose after Marhule tried in vain to stop the disciplinary process on at least three occasions at the labour court and at the labour appeal court.