EXCLUSIVE | Hillary Gardee's suspected killer 'tortured' to implicate EFF's Floyd Shivambu — affidavit

He said while being assaulted an officer shouted that he had found blood in his car and that it was the “blood of the Gardee girl ...”

“I was hit with fists and the barrel of a firearm. I was taken to a police station. My younger brother‚ Skhumbuzo was there‚ bleeding on the forehead. He said he was assaulted by the police. Skhumbuzo was taken away by the police.”

Held inside an office‚ Lukhele said his legs were shackled and a second set of handcuffs put on him with a rope tied to his hands and feet.

“They asked me about my involvement in the murder and that the murder was planned with Floyd Shivambu. They said I organised the people to kill her in my presence. They asked again about the involvement of Floyd Shivambu in the murder. I denied all of this.

“They made me lie on the floor on my stomach. My shoes were taken off. Something that generated electricity was plugged on my toes and electrocuted me. They said I must give them a sign if I wanted to talk.”

Lukhele claimed in his statement that police repeatedly electrocuted him and demanded that he admit to the crimes and said that Mkhatshwa had implicated him.

“They continued electrocuting me.”

He alleged officers stood on his neck and back demanding he admit to the killing and that when he again denied his involvement they took him to a toilet which he was made to sit next to‚ facing up‚ while an officer stood on his handcuffed hands and another poured water over this face with a bucket “demanding I tell the truth”.

“They put a plastic bag against my face and suffocated me. This was done many times ... I lost consciousness.”

Lukhele said when he regained consciousness “ ... I was made to sign a certain paper without explanation”.

He alleged that on the second day of his detention officers told him they were giving him a chance to come clean and that there was a team of officers who would hurt him worse than what he had already endured.

“I maintained me innocence ….”

Mkhatshwa: 'I was suffocated and electrocuted' Mkhatshwa‚ in his statement‚ claims on the day of his arrest he was awoken during the early hours of the morning by police beating on the window of his home threatening to shoot him if he did not open up for them.

“When my wife asked what they were beating me for they insulted her and told her that they didn’t care that she was pregnant and that they would beat her as well.”

Mkhatshwa claims he was forced to take them to the homes of two of his friends including a teacher‚ who was later arrested at a nearby school.

He said they were taken to a police station where his interrogation and beatings continued.

“I was asked questions such as why I thought the police were there. I informed them that I was not aware‚ as they had not told me. The beatings then started all over again‚ [with the officers] saying I was making them fools.”

Mkhatshwa said officers did not believe him when he told them he worked for the Ekurhuleni municipality and questioned him over his money lending business.

He alleged that when he gave the officers a response that they did not like he was beaten.

“They began to ask me what I knew about a recent murder‚ to which I responded I knew nothing ... they began to connect my small toes to a machine ... as I was lying face down they placed a plastic [bag] on my head right down to my neck ...

“As I struggled to breathe‚ some of the police officials would press the plastic closer to my mouth and nose so that I could not breathe. The electric machine to which my toes were connected was also used.

“Each time they asked me a question and I responded honestly I would be suffocated and electrocuted. I said what they wanted me to say.”

He alleged the officers then offered him a confession statement.

Mkhatshwa said he was taken to the Mpumalanga police headquarters where another officer questioned him about what he had said.

“I told him what I had said under torture and I was open to stating what was true. I was made to sign the statement of alleged confession to murder implicating innocent people to something myself I know nothing about.”

Gama: 'They also shocked me on my feet' In his statement‚ Gama claimed that when he arrived at a police station in Mbombela he saw Lukhele’s younger brother‚ Skhumbuzo‚ “who was bleeding”.

He said while in a room at the police station he could hear Lukhele “screaming and crying in the other room.”

Gama said he was taken from the room he was in and into the room Lukhele had been inside.

“The police officials told me Lukhele told them everything. They told me I would tell them the truth.

“One put handcuffs on my hands at my back and the other put a plastic bag on my face. They also shocked me ... on my feet. They also beat me with fists all over my body and kicked me.”

Lukhele and Gama’s legal team said they were “sensitive and alive to the pain the Gardee family is going through. They are innocent of the charges.

“The allegations stated by our clients in their affidavit to Ipid will be ventilated in court. It's enough for us to confirm that‚ the Ipid statement is indeed their statement.”

The EFF's Tambo said: “There was never any point in time where any law enforcement agency‚ be it the police or the commissioners or their deputies‚ indicated to us that the deputy president of the EFF was a person of interest.

“That was never disclosed‚ not to the EFF‚ nor to the family that Floyd Shivambu is a person of interest. It’s just concerning that if there were claims of torture they claimed that there was a persistence of driving it to a certain direction. What would be the purpose of that?

