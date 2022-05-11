Varsity moves students out of suspect Lukhele's lodgings
'Facility was used to entertain politicians, women'
The University of Mpumalanga has terminated its contract with Insika Guesthouse, a facility believed to be where Hillary Gardee was tortured and murdered.
The establishment, which also offer student lodgings, belongs to Philemon Lukhele, one of the three men accused of killing Hillary...
