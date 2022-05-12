'Cops beat me up over Gardee who I had never heard of'

Watchdog probes police brutality claim

Police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating allegations of assault of a 26-year-old man who claimed he was punched and brutalised by cops who were searching for then missing Hillary Gardee.



Njabulo Magudulela, 26, who lives a few streets away from Gardee's home in KaMagugu, Mpumalanga, received a rude awakening from a group of plain-clothed police who stormed his home two days after Gardee's disappearance on Friday April 29. ..