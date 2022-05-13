Gardee murder accused suspended without pay from ANC office

Lukhele's financial woes increase after arrest

Mbombela politician Philemon Lukhule, who is one of men arrested and accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee, has been dealt another financial blow after the office of the ANC chief whip in the Mpumalanga legislature suspended him without pay.



The party's chief whip's office said it suspend Lukhele over his arrest for the gruesome murder that has shocked the country. ..