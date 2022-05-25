×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Wanted: R126m jackpot winner to claim prize in Joburg

25 May 2022 - 11:34
A multi-million rand surprise awaits a lucky winner in Johannesburg. Stock photo.
A multi-million rand surprise awaits a lucky winner in Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tonktiti

The search is on for a Powerball player who won a whopping R126m in Friday night’s draw.

The player from Johannesburg became the latest multimillionaire to scoop a life-changing jackpot on the back of a ticket wager of R22.50.

Ithuba said the lucky winner was yet to claim their jackpot from draw 1303.

“The winning ticket was played with a wager of R22.50 via the quick pick selection. The player is urged to come to the Ithuba offices to process their winnings.”

Ithuba said the draw had social media abuzz on Friday, with people discussing the huge sum up for grabs.

“We congratulate our latest multimillionaire, and urge them to come forward to claim their winnings,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

Mabuza urged all players to check their tickets.

“We urge other players to continue to check their tickets as there are a number of unclaimed tickets due to expire in six months. Winning tickets are valid for 365 days from the draw date,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Winner of R20.5m in Lotto last year is about to lose it all, says Ithuba

The winner of a R20.5m Lotto jackpot has just a few days left to come forward and claim the winnings - or lose it all.
News
15 hours ago

Durban's R39m Lotto jackpot winner has no intention of quitting playing

A Durban woman is SA's latest multimillionaire after playing the Lotto an hour before the draw and winning R39m.
News
2 weeks ago

50-year-old man finds out about R2.2m Lotto jackpot win while at work

A 50-year-old man from East London found out about his more than R2.2m Lotto win on the internet while at work.
News
2 months ago

'I couldn’t believe it': R1.8m Sportstake 13 winner to invest in kids' education

A 40-year-old man from Ermelo, Mpumalanga, who won the Sportstake 13 jackpot of more than R1.8m in a draw on Monday will carry on working and "live ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused
Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...