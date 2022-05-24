Winner of R20.5m in Lotto last year is about to lose it all, says Ithuba

The national lottery operator said the winning ticket is due to expire a year since the draw, therefore on this Sunday May 29.

"We urge players to check their tickets and to approach the Ithuba offices to claim prizes that are over R50,000 as soon as they realise they have won," said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

Ithuba said should the ticket remain unclaimed, the money will go into the national lottery distribution fund (NLDTF) and be used to fund good causes.

The winning ticket was played using the manual selection with a wager of R40 on Lotto draw number 2130.

“Although players have 365 days to claim their jackpot prizes, we encourage them to come forward at their earliest convenience,” said Mabuza.