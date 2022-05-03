×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

SA's latest multimillionaire, who played an hour before draw, bags R39m Lotto jackpot

03 May 2022 - 11:37
Ithuba said the lucky winner played at about 7.30pm on the FNB App with a wager of R10, less than an hour before the game draw. File photo.
Ithuba said the lucky winner played at about 7.30pm on the FNB App with a wager of R10, less than an hour before the game draw. File photo.
Image: Ruby-Gay Martin

A person who played an hour before Saturday's draw has bagged the Lotto jackpot of R39m.

Ithuba said the lucky winner played at about 7.30pm on the FNB App with a wager of R10, less than an hour before the game draw.

“It is interesting, as this player could be based anywhere in the country. We are ready to receive him or her,” said Charmaine Mabuza, Ithuba CEO.

Mabuza said their team of financial advisers and psychologists were available to provide counselling to the winner.

“This shows the different ways our players can play the National Lottery games. As is evident here through our partnership with FNB, we have made yet another winner.”

The Tuesday PowerBall jackpot is standing at a whopping estimated R83m.

TimesLIVE

50-year-old man finds out about R2.2m Lotto jackpot win while at work

A 50-year-old man from East London found out about his more than R2.2m Lotto win on the internet while at work.
News
1 month ago

'I couldn’t believe it': R1.8m Sportstake 13 winner to invest in kids' education

A 40-year-old man from Ermelo, Mpumalanga, who won the Sportstake 13 jackpot of more than R1.8m in a draw on Monday will carry on working and "live ...
News
1 month ago

Businessman who bagged R167m lotto jackpot 'won't change his lifestyle'

A Ballito businessman has bagged the R167m lottery jackpot with a wager of R150, but says he does not plan to make any drastic life changes.
News
2 months ago

Unemployed mother of five dependent on grant bags R14m Lotto jackpot

A Western Cape unemployed mother of five who depends on a social grant to care for her family has bagged R14m in the Lotto jackpot.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...