Durban's R39m Lotto jackpot winner has no intention of quitting playing

A Durban woman is SA's latest multimillionaire after playing the Lotto an hour before the draw and winning R39m.

The woman approached Ithuba offices to claim her winnings. She played via the FNB banking app.

“We are a family from Durban. As a regular Lotto and PowerBall player this is my first time winning such an amount. We are grateful and excited,” said the winner.

The woman said the jackpot would have a life-changing effect on her family. She plans to travel and invest in her children’s future.